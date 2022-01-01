James Otis Reed - Clinton

Mr. James Otis Reed was born September 24, 1936 to Jessie James Reed and Helen Suber Reed in Newberry County, South Carolina.
He was a member of Hebron Baptist Church in Clinton, South Carolina and served in the United States Army.
Mr. Reed entered eternal rest on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital in Greer, South Carolina at the graceful age of 85.
He leaves to cherish his wife, Shirley Faye Reed; his sons, Curtis (Terry) Sligh, Lawrence (Lisa) Sligh, Tracy (Teresa) Reed, James 'Spanky' Reed, Rodney Reed; his daughters, Valerie Rice, Sonya Adams; his sisters, Bonnie Reed, Mattie Louis Watts; 15 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.