James “Robert” Hendricks, age 69, of Ware Shoals, passed away on Monday, December 14, 2020, at Self Regional Medical Center in Greenwood.
Born in Laurens, he was a son of the late Bill and Lila Lee Cooley Hendricks. Robert retired from the textile industry and was a member of Owings Presbyterian Church in Gray Court.
Surviving are two brothers, Franklin Hendricks of Georgetown and Andrew Hendricks of Enoree; and close friends, Benny Bryant and Roger Caldwell, both of Ware Shoals.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, December 18, 2020, at Owings Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Gray Court.
