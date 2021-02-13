James Rodgers Mann, Sr. - Waterloo

James Rodgers Mann, Sr., of 179 Tenant Drive, Waterloo, SC and husband of Barbara Gail Harrison Mann passed away on Friday, February 12, 2021, at his home.
Born in Clinton, he was a son of the late Clarence and Estel Sides Mann. He graduated in 1961 from Hickory Tavern High School, where he was a HTHS football star. Rodger loved fishing and hunting, but he loved Jesus more. He was a member of Waterloo Baptist Church. When he left this world, he was surrounded by his wife, children, several grandchildren and sister-in-law, Tina.
Rodger is survived by: his beautiful, loving wife, Barbara Gail Harrison Mann of the home; children, Rachael Heindl (Robert) of Waterloo, James Mann (Miranda) of Laurens, Karen Ballew (Shannon) of Gray Court, Gary Mann, Amy (Brandon Smith) of Waterloo, and April Maurer (Cameron) of Greenwood; 16 grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren.
The Family will be at the home.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm, Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at Lakeview Baptist Church, conducted by Rev. James Boling with burial Waterloo Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service
