Mr. James “Jimmy” Rogers, age 72, of 2108 Meadecroft Road, Charlotte, N.C., formerly of Laurens, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at the Charlotte Health and Rehabiliation Center in Charlotte.
He is survived by his children, grandchildren and extended family. Funeral arrangements for Mr. James Jimmy Rogers are incomplete and will be announced later by the Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens. The local family will be at the home of his sisters, Mrs. Immogene Philson and Ms. Dot Rogers in Laurens.