James Ronald “Ron” Davis, 80, of Laurens, and the husband of Marion Walker Davis, passed away Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at PRISMA – Laurens County Memorial Hospital.
Born in Laurens, he was a son of the late Sam and Ida Mae Madden Davis. Ron retired from the nuclear power industry and was a member of Laurens First Baptist Church. He loved antique cars.
In addition to his wife, Ron is survived by: sons, Samuel Clifton Davis of Williamsburg, VA and Marion E. Thomas of Laurens; a twin brother, Herman Donald “Don” Davis (Arlene) of Laurens; a niece, Dottie Davis and two nephews, Don Davis, Jr. and Shawn Davis.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by: a son, James Huffine “Huff” Davis, a daughter, Bonnie Shea Thomas and a brother-in-law, Billy Walker.
A private graveside services will be held on Friday, December 18, 2020, at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Laurens conducted by Rev. John Bolin.
Memorials may be made to St. James United Methodist Church, 301 Watts Avenue, Laurens, SC.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.