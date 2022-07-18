James Ronald "Ronnie" Sanders - Laurens

James Ronald “Ronnie” Sanders, age 79, of Laurens, and husband of Barbara Finley Sanders, passed away on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at PRISMA Health Laurens County Memorial Hospital.
Born in Laurens, he was raised in the home of Julian and Frances Burton. Ronnie retired from Coca Cola after 35 years of service. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Laurens and a Mason with Palmetto Lodge #19. Ronnie also enjoyed woodworking, fishing, and loved his family dearly.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Greg Sanders (Kim) of Laurens; grandson, Zack Sanders (Maranda) of Laurens; great-grandson Briggs Sanders and another on the way; a brother, Curtis Burton (Alice) of Laurens; a sister, Gail Allen (Randy) of Laurens; brother-in-law, Robert Finley (Linda) of Laurens; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at New Prospect Baptist Church Cemetery conducted by Rev. Dr. Jim Wooten. The family will receive friends at the cemetery immediately following the service.
Memorials may be made to New Prospect Baptist Church, Cemetery Fund, 4996 Hwy 221 S. Laurens, SC 29360 or to First Baptist Church, Bobby Smith Sunday School Class, 300 West Main Street, Laurens, SC 29360.
