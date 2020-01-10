James “Jimmy” Earl Sasser, age 69, of 112 Fair Drive, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at the Laurens County Memorial Hospital.
He was born in Laurens and was the son of the late Earl Sasser and Mary Elizabeth Dyar Sasser. He was employed with Inman Mills Enoree Plant and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Clinton. He was also Past Worshipful Master of the Joanna Masonic Lodge, Past President of the Joanna Lions Club and lifelong blood donor with the Blood Connection.
Mr. Sasser is survived by his wife, Ginger Sasser, of the home; his son, Jay Sasser (Kei) of Blythewood; his daughter, Lindie Sasser Cunningham of Clinton; his sister, Martha Naimoli (Frank) of New Jersey; and his two grandsons, McCauley and Max Sasser, and several special nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be conducted Saturday, January 11, at 2 p.m. at the Gray Funeral Home Chapel in Clinton, with burial at Rosemont Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service at the funeral home from 1 to 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church Family Life Center Building Fund, P.O. Box 95, Clinton, S.C. 29325.
