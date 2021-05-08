James "Bud" Travis Crapps, age 71, of Kinards, husband of Barbara Holley Crapps, passed away Thursday, May 6, 2021, at his home.
He was born October 5, 1949 in Clinton and was a son of the late James Crapps; step-mother, Ruby Farmer Crapps, and the late Willie Ruth Conner Crapps.
Mr. Crapps was employed for 48 years with the Packaging Corporation of America in Newberry. In his free time, “Bud” was known as being an avid fisherman, he also enjoyed gardening, and spending time with his family.
He was a lifelong member of Fairview Baptist Church.
In addition to his wife of 52 years, he is survived by his daughters, April Leopard (Wendall) and Hollie Wingard (Todd) all of Clinton; his sister, Kippie Avinger (Wayne); son in law, Billy Johnson; grandchildren, Blake Hill (Taylor), Nikki Wingard, Payton Hill, Benji Wingard, Lynzi Wingard, Andrew Hill; great grandchildren, “Papa's buddy”, Cayne Hill, Carter Bramlett, and Kara Dean Leopard.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Crapps was preceded in death by a daughter, Melissa Johnson.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 2PM at Fairview Baptist Church with Rev. Mark Bernshausen officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Monday evening from 6-8 PM at Gray Funeral Home of Clinton.
The family will be at the home of his daughter, Hollie Wingard at 477 E. Frontage Rd, Clinton, SC 29325.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fairview Baptist Church, 814 Fairview Church Rd., Kinards, SC 29355.