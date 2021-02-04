James Warren "Bo" Ariail - Laurens

James Warren “Bo” Ariail, age 76, and loving husband of La Juan Horne Ariail, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 3, 2021. Bo was surrounded by the ones he loved the most; his family.
Born in Laurens on August 4, 1944, he was the son of the late Dr. Robert Hodges Ariail and Minnie Philson Ray Ariail. Bo was a US Marine Veteran and was a Guardian with the Sons of Confederate Veterans. Mr. Ariail was an avid athlete at LHS, graduating with honors as class president in 1962. He then attended Clemson and graduated from Limestone College. Bo coached Dixie Youth Baseball and won the State Championship in 1981. He loved Clemson Tigers, Nascar, and enjoyed fishing. Over the years, Bo was employed with Duke Energy and Laurens Electric, and was a member of Bethel Baptist Church.
Bo’s highest calling was to his children, Patrick Warren Ariail (Larrisa) of Inman, Rachel Ariail Jordan (Chris) of Simpsonville, and Joshua Lee Gilmer (Alyssa) of Laurens. He was blessed with ten grandchildren, Ariail Rae Jordan, Campbell Lucille “Lucy” Ariail, Caroline Lee Jordan, Brody Matthew Hanvey, Braden Lee “Indy” Gilmer, Landon James “Turk” Gilmer, Richard Mason Gilmer, Baylee Savannah “Bama” Gilmer, Ellie Scarlett “Ellie Bug” Gilmer, and Jesse Logan “Goose” Gilmer.
A graveside service will be held at 3:30 PM, Saturday, February 6, 2021, at Laurens City Cemetery conducted by Rev. Jim Hamilton. The family will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary from 1:00 – 3:00 PM prior to the service on Saturday.
The family will be at the residence.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.