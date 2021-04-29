James Wayne Johnson, Sr., age 64, passed away Tuesday, April 27, 2021 peacefully at his home surrounded by loved ones.
He was born on August 21, 1956 in Lynchburg, VA and was the son of the late Watkins Andrew Johnson, Jr. and Texanna Thorpe Johnson.
Mr. Johnson is survived by his wife, Vickie Johnson of the home; his son, Wayne Johnson, Jr. and grand-dog Ashes of Simpsonville; his daughter, Kasie Jacobs (husband Michael) his grandchildren, Shaun and Madeline Jacobs of Foley, AL; and his sister, Jeanette Johnson Shifflett (husband Woody) of Alexandria, VA. As well he was an uncle, great uncle, brother in law and son in law.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, May 1, 2021 at the Gray Funeral Home in Laurens from 11 AM to 12 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Red Cross, PO Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037 or to the Interim Hospice, 16 Hyland Road, Greenville, SC 29615.