James William “Jim” Overstreet, age 82, passed away Friday, January 1, 2021 at Prisma Health Richland Hospital.
He was born in Clinton, SC and was a son of the late Ruben Overstreet and Lola Mae Lee Overstreet. He was a retired electrician, a US Army Veteran, and was a member of the Lydia Pentecostal Holiness Church, and also attend the Davidson Street Baptist Church. He was also a member of the Joanna Magnolia Masonic Lodge #355, and a member of the Hejaz Shrine Temple, and was a good man and a great father.
Mr. Overstreet is survived by his wife of 61 years, Janette Beeks Overstreet; his two daughters, Debbie Ham (Ray) and Gail Gentry all of Clinton; his brother, Doug Overstreet of Ware Shoals; his nine grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Overstreet is predeceased by his adopted son, Ronnie Hamby; his sisters, Mattie Dean, Betty Jo Frick, and Virginia Baker; and his brother, Henry Overstreet.
Graveside Services with Military Honors will be held Monday, January 4, 2021 at 2 PM at the Forest Lawn Cemetery in Laurens.
