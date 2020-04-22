James William Price, age 90, of Clinton went to his eternal home peacefully in his sleep on April 21, 2020. Mr. Price was predeceased by his wife Madie Jean Price of 60 years and his son James Edward Price (Cotton).
He was born in Clinton and was the son of the late James Rennie Price and Annie Baker Price.
Mr. Price is survived by his daughters, Deborah Steele (Wayne) of Clinton, Shirley Price of Laurens, Brenda Abercrombie (Shannon Gosset) of Whitmire. Nine grandchildren, Gene Steele, Brian Steele, Tina Alexander, Tommy Dunaway, Stevie Price, Jason Price, Ashley Jones, Ron Abercrombie and Joey Abercrombie. Eighteen great-grandchildren Brandon Steele, Keaton Steele, Jaylen Steele, Jeremy Steele, Jordan Steele, Tori Steele, Landon Steele, Gage Lowman, Bonds Lowman, Taylor Crowder, Lydia Dunaway, Levi Dunaway, Hudson Dunaway, Abby Price, Kristian Freeman, Valoree Ellison, Kameron Ellison, and Christopher Nguyen. Three great-great grandchildren Ethan Steele, Alexa Steele, and Easton Alexander.
Also predeceased by his brother Raymond Price and sister Betty Ann Eaton both from Clinton.
His love for God and his family was like no other. He was an avid golfer and hunter for many years. He served his Country in the South Carolina National Guard. Member of First Assembly of God in Clinton.
Private graveside service will be held April 22, 2020 at Pinelawn Memory Gardens in Clinton.
