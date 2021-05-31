Jane "Dawn" Spainhour Neely - Laurens

Jane “Dawn” Spainhour Neely, age 71, of 209 Ball Drive, and wife of Dr. H. Lawton Neely, passed away on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Greenville Memorial Hospital.
Born in Lenoir, North Carolina, Dawn was a daughter of the late Jack Bryan and Barbara Croker Spainhour. A member of Lucas Avenue Baptist Church, she was a member of the Church Choir and the teacher of The Dorcus Sunday School Class. Dawn was employed with Martha Franks Retirement Community where she served as both a Chaplain and The Dementia Coordinator and served as the teacher of The Olive Lawton Sunday School Class. Dawn received several degrees throughout her life including a Master of Administration, a Master of Counseling, a Master of Education, and a Bachelor of Early Childhood Education.
Dawn was a loving, devoted and faithful wife for 50 years. She was known to all as an encourager, a prayer warrior and a faithful servant of the Lord Jesus Christ. She was a dedicated Mother to her four daughters and a wonderful Marmee to her grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Tara Neely Gilpin (Matt) of Waynesboro, GA, Annah Neely Matthews (Greg) of Advance, NC, Mamie Neely Lee (Rob) of Cornelius, NC and Sarah Neely Vick (Jonathan) of Greer, SC; brothers, Dr. Jack Bryan Spainhour, Jr. (Libby) of Danville, VA and Randy Fletcher Spainhour (Sally) of Burgaw, NC; sisters, Diane Moore (Rob) of Blowing Rock, NC, Daphne Friday (Steve) of Gastonia, NC and Debbie Spainhour of Suffolk, VA; grandchildren, Lydia, Sam and Sarah Beth Gilpin, Ty, Zac, and Emily Matthews, Katie McClellan, Jackson and Laura Kate Vick.
In addition to her parents, Dawn was predeceased by a granddaughter, Cara Grace Matthews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 PM, on Friday, June 4, 2021, at Lucas Avenue Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Michael Post, Pastor.
The family will receive friends at the church from 12:30 -2:00 PM on Friday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Martha Franks Baptist Retirement Community, 1 Martha Franks Drive Laurens, SC 29360 or to Lucas Avenue Baptist Church, 101 Lucas Avenue Laurens, SC 29360.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.