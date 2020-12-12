Jane Griffin Smith - Laurens

Jane Griffin Smith, age 92, formerly of West Main Street and wife of the late Abram “Abe” Thompson Smith, passed away on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at NHC of Laurens.
Born in Greenville, she was the daughter of the late Jake Cox and Virginia Gray Griffin. Jane was a member of First Baptist Church where she was involved in many organizations such as local missions and visiting with shut ins.
Surviving are her daughters, Ann S. Bishop and husband David of Clinton and Jane Gray S. Thomason and husband Mack of Laurens; grandchildren, Ashley Rowland and husband Michael Kay Marie Thomason, and a step grandson, Robbie Smith; great-grandchildren, Zachary Bridges, Anna Gray Rowland and Hunter Thomason.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Jack Griffin and a grandson, Matthew Thomason.
Graveside services will be held at 3:00PM, on Sunday, December 13, 2020, at Ora ARP Presbyterian Church Cemetery conducted by Rev. Rickey Letson.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 300 West Main Street, Laurens, SC 29360.
