Jane King, age 82, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020, at her home.
She was born in Charleston, IL, and was a daughter of the late Clyde McMillion and Emma Roach McMillion.
Mrs. King was a homemaker, a member of the First Baptist Church of Cross Hill, and a life member of the VFW Auxillary.
She is survived by her husband, Don King; her son, Frankie and Wanda Simmerman; her stepson, Brian King; her brothers, Howard “Cork” McMillion and Don McMillion; her sister, Betty Perkins; fourteen grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by two sons, Terry and Gary Simmerman; her brothers, Leroy “Bud” McMillion and Harold “Curley” McMillion; her sisters-in-law, Alice McMillion and Mamie Lou McMillion; her sister, Elizabeth “Liz” Dillow; and brothers-in-law, Lester Dillow and Lloyd Perkins.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Gray Funeral Home Chapel in Laurens on Monday, December 7th, at 4 PM. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 3 to 4 PM at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to the Hospice of Laurens County, P. O. Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325.
