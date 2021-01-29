Jane Long Jones, age 90, of Clinton, SC, passed away Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at the Langston House in Clinton, SC.
She was born May 4, 1930 in Jonesville, SC and was a daughter of the late James S. G. and Kate Alman Long. Mrs. Jones was retired from the Presbyterian Home of Clinton as the Activity Director. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Laurens.
Mrs. Jones was the widow of William Hugh Jones whom passed away December 30, 2020.
Mrs. Jones is survived by her niece, Ann L. Murphy and husband, R.D. Murphy of Union; her nephew, James W. Long and wife, Donna of Jonesville, and numerous great nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, and husband she was predeceased by her brother, William Alman Long and her sister, Betsy Long McCall.
Graveside Services will be held Friday, January 29, 2021 at 10 AM at the Liberty Springs Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Cross Hill.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Laurens, 400 West Main Street, Laurens, SC 29360, or to the charity of one’s choice.