Janet Thomasson Johnson, age 73, widow of William C. Johnson, passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at the Laurens County Hospital.
She was born in Newberry, SC and was a daughter of the late E.A. and Madge Thomasson. Janet worked as an RN at Whitten Center for 36 years until her retirement in 2006. She enjoyed lunch weekly with former co-workers and friends, lovingly known as the “Joy Club”. She was a member of Fairview Baptist Church.
Mrs. Johnson is survived by her daughter, Kim Jones of Kinards; her two grandchildren, Adam Laws (Taylor) and Ashley Davis; her two great-grandchildren, Aubree Bluford and Hailey Laws, with a third due to arrive in November; her sister, Debbie Dozier of Prosperity
A Graveside Service will be held Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 11 AM at Pinelawn Memory Gardens. The family will greet friends immediately following the service at the cemetery.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com