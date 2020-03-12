Janet Marie Vanderford, age 56, of 303 Pineland Shoals Circle, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, Hospice House in Greenwood.
Born in Anderson, she was a daughter of J.T. and Jimmie Lou Hill Gilbert. Janet was a member of Bethabara Baptist Church. She loved the lake and enjoyed water skiing growing up.
Surviving in addition to her parents are her daughter, Chelsie Anderson of Laurens; sister, Kathy Talley and husband Don of Laurens; three grandchildren, Lexi Lawson, Bennttlea Vanderford, Rylinn Anderson; niece and nephew, Brooke Patterson and husband Blake of Chapin, and Justin Lanford of Laurens; and great-niece and great-nephew, Hadden Claire Patterson and Briggs Patterson.
Janet was predeceased by her son, Bennette Vanderford.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 13, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel, conducted by Rev. Don Talley and Rev. Howard Suttles. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery conducted by Rev. Phil Cook.
Visitation will be held at the mortuary one hour prior to the service on Friday.
The family will be at the home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 West Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, S.C. 29646.
