Janice Ann Robinson - Clinton

Ms. Janice Ann Robinson was born in Laurens County, South Carolina on October 2, 1954 to Reverend James L. Robinson and the late Carrie Bell Rice Robinson.
She attended the public schools of Laurens County, South Carolina and was a graduate of the Clinton High School Class of 1972. She attended New China Baptist Church in Laurens, South Carolina.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by two brothers: Charlie Robinson and Thomas Robinson.
On Wednesday, December 30, 2020, Ms. Janice Ann Robinson Departed this life at her home to begin her Eternal Rest at the age of sixty-six.
She leaves to forever cherish her memories in addition to her father, a son, Kelvin Robinson of the home; one grandson, Kedeem Brown; one great grandchild, Kendale Brown; two brothers: Gilbert (Vivian) Robinson and James Robinson; one aunt, Barbara (Freddie) Jones; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.