Janice Bowers Dunkin - Joanna

Janice Bowers Dunkin, 68, of Joanna, passed away peacefully Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at the Hospice House of Laurens County.
Born April 1, 1953 in Joanna, SC, she was a daughter of the late C.D. and Agnes Tinsley Bowers. She was a dedicated member of First Baptist Church Newberry.
Jan was a graduate of Clinton High School and Spartanburg Methodist College. She had a long and successful career as a Court Reporter running her own business until her retirement in 2012.
Jan enjoyed traveling and cooking. She had a love for camping, fishing, and anything Christmas. She had the best sense of humor and a smile that would light up a room.
She was a loving and devoted Daughter, Wife, Mother and Nana. She loved spending time with her family and living life to the fullest. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Dunkin was predeceased by her son, Sgt. Shawn Dunkin.
Jan is survived by her loving husband, Micheal Dunkin; children, Erin Long of Irmo, David Long (Jennifer) of Newberry, and Tracie Dunkin of Louisville, KY; grandchildren, Jenna, Jayden, Julia, Carson, Scarlett, Kennedy, and Jacob; and great grandchildren, Caiden and KenLee.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 10:30 am at First Baptist Church Newberry. The family will receive friends following the service in the church fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice House of Laurens County, P.O. Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325.