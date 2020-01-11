Janice Davenport Cannon, age 78, and widow of Michael E. Cannon, pas.sed away Friday, January 10, 2020, at the Laurens County Hospital.
She was born in Clinton and was a daughter of the late Joseph Cecil Davenport and Julia Irene Trammell. Nothing was more important to her than her family, her children, grandchildren, great-grands and especially her sisters. She taught at the First Baptist Church of Clinton Kindergarten and served for many years on the Youth Committee.
Mrs. Cannon is survived by three daughters: Delle Cleaveland (Kevin), Patti Taylor (Mark), and Libby Stewart (Mark); five sisters: Joan Shealy, Polly Boyce, Pat Owens, Dianne Childress and Kathy Keadle; a brother-in-law, Charlie Cannon (Pat); seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a brother, Cecil Oliver Davenport.
Funeral services will be held Monday, January 13, at First Baptist Church of Clinton, at 11 a.m., followed by a private family burial. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. in the Church Fellowship Hall.
Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church Weekday Children’s Preschool, P. O. Box 95, Clinton, S.C. 29325.
Prior to and after the services, the family will be at her home.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com.