Janie Gary Wilson - Clinton

Mrs. Janie Gary Wilson was born in Spartanburg County, South Carolina on May 28, 1922 to the late Jeff Gary and Salley Choice Gary.
At an early age, she joined Mount Pleasant AME Church in Clinton, South Carolina where she served on the steward board.
She was also the former President of the Women Home Aide Society Lodge No. 73.
Mrs. Wilson was formerly employed with employed with Enoree Mills in Enoree, South Carolina. She retired as a state employee and continued working with the Grandparent Program at Thornwell in Clinton, South Carolina.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons: Jessie L. Thompson and Willie L. Thompson; one daughter, Annie B. James; one grandson, Christopher Bryant Thompson; one granddaughter, Jacqueline W. Simpson; eight siblings: Leigh Gary, Bell Gary, Bennie Gary, Mack Gary, Douglas Gary, Eugene Gary, Clarence Gary, and Mattie Gary.
Mrs. Janie Gary Wilson departed this life on Monday, December 21, 2020 at her home in Clinton, South Carolina at the age of ninety-eight.
She leaves to cherish fond memories three daughters: Rosa (Willie B.) Reed, Janie Thompson and Ida (Tony) Korens all of Clinton, SC' two sons: Reverend C.W. (Patricia) Wilson, Jr. of Joanna, SC and Samuel J. (Mary Jo) Thompson of Columbia, SC; Fifteen grandchildren: Brenda J. Smith, Jessie B. Thompson, Shehenna Thompson, Jennifer (Steven) Fadipe, Shermeka Thompson, Kenna Wilson, Kara Wilson, Cassandra Long, Cedric Korens, Tausha Korens, Daphnne James, Lakeshia (Larry) Glenn, Jeffrey (Dianne) Thompson, Sabur (Joy) DeMary, and Cheryl (Vitto) Martin; Forty-six great grandchildren; forty-four great-great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.