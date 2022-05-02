Jason Paul Messer - Waterloo

Jason Paul Messer aka “Turbo,” “Nightrain,” and “Uncle J”, 42, of Waterloo, passed away on Friday, April 29, 2022.
Born in Columbus, GA, he was a son of Danny Paul Messer (Margo) of Waterloo and Sherri Padgett Blank (Konrad) of Waterloo. Jason was the Chef at Bermudas at Stoney Point. He loved fishing, playing the drums, reading and was an excellent chef. Jason always loved for people to remember, “Good Thoughts, Good Dreams, and Good News.”
In addition to his parents, he is survived by: a brother, Corey Messer and his children, Lucas and Finley, all of Moore, SC; paternal grandfather, Freddie Messer (Mary) of Columbus, GA; aunt, Janis Johnson and her son, Elijah both of Boiling Springs; uncle, David Messer of Columbus, GA; lifelong companion and friend, Chrissie Salyer of Clinton; and his kitty, “Soff.”
He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Graham and Addie Padgett and his paternal grandmother, Joanne Justice.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
