Master Jayceon Amir Foggie- Cleveland age 4, of 119 Botany Drive Laurens, S.C. passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at the Prisma Health and Rehab in Clinton, S.C.
He survived by his Mother Reneka Foggie of the home; his grandparents; Jessie Foggie, Betty Foggie, and Janet Cleveland; uncles, Jessie Foggie Jr., Willis Austin; one aunt, Sharon Foggie.
Funeral services for Master Jayceon Amir Foggie- Cleveland are incomplete and will be announced later by the Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens the families are at their respected homes.