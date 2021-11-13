Jayne Owens Shipley, age 81, widow of Charles Frederick Lincoln Shipley, Jr., died at her home on Wednesday, November 10, 2021.
She is survived by her sisters, Joan Gardner of Greenville, SC and Shirley Farmer of Fountain Inn, SC. She was a daughter of the late William Alvin and Louise Bramlett Owens.
She was predeceased by her brothers, William Cecil Owens and Marshall Eugene Owens, her sisters, Mary Lou Honeycutt, Mildred Brownlee, and Sara Ouzts.
A special thank you to her neighbor, Becky Smith; Hospice/Agape Aide and nurses for their loving care.
Graveside services for family and close friends will be held on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at 2:00 PM at Warrior Creek Baptist Church Cemetery, Cum Laude Way, Gray Court, SC.
The family will be at their respective homes.
Memorials may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.