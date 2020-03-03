Jeffrey Ray Howe, 60, died on March 2, 2020 in Columbia. Jeff was the son of Claude and Bettie Howe. He grew up in Clinton, where he was a member of a state championship high school football team.
Jeff lived and worked in Columbia. He was a long-time employee of Whit-Ash. Jeff was the most loving and devoted father to two daughters, Melissa (Robert) Cartin and Melanie (Garrett) Bedenbaugh. He was the proud grandfather of Finley Bedenbaugh, Henry Cartin and Lillian Bedenbaugh. He is also survived by his mother, Bettie Howe, and his brother, Chip (Jenks) Howe.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, at Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com.