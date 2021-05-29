Mr. Jeffrey O Keith Williams, age 62, of 60 Ponderosa Lane, Laurens, S.C. passed away on Sunday, May 23, 2021 at his home.
He is survived by his wife Mrs. Sandra Dawkins Williams of the home; one son; one daughter; two stepchildren; 16 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; five brothers; and two sister.
Funeral arrangements for Mr. Jeffrey O’Keith Williams will be held 2 p.m., Thursday, May 27, 2021 at New Grove Baptist Church, Laurens. Burial will be in the church cemetery. The family is at the home.
Beasley Funeral Home, Laurens is in charge of the arrangements.