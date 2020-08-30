Jeffrey Ravon Smith, Jr. - Laurens

Mr. Jeffrey Ravon Smith, Jr., of Laurens, South Carolina, was born August 18, 1993 in Greenwood, South Carolina to Jeffrey Ravon Smith, Sr. and Regina Bryson.
He attended the public schools of Laurens County, South Carolina and was a 20011 graduate of Laurens District 55 High School. He furthered his education at Piedmont Technical College in Laurens, South Carolina.
At the time of his passing, he was employed in the maintenance department at the Samsung Home Appliance Manufacturing Plant in Newberry, South Carolina and was formerly employed with B. F. Shaw, Inc. in Laurens, South Carolina.
Jeffrey took great pleasure in working on cars, spending time with his children, participating in outdoor activities, and spending quality time with family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Paris Renee Smith; his grandfather, Howard Suber; and his grandmother, Mary Doris Workman.
On Sunday, August, 23, 2020, Mr. Jeffrey Ravon Smith, Jr. departed this life and went from labor to reward at the age of twenty-seven.
Jeffrey was a loving and devoted father, brother, son, uncle, and friend. He leaves to cherish his memories in addition to his parents, one son, Jayden A"mari Smith; two daughters: Kaleigh Arianna Smith and Jhaci A"zuri Smith; five sisters: Alyssa Smith, Neshabre Smith, Amyla Holland, Montasia Smith, and Keandra Bryson; four brothers; Devyn Smith, Montell Smith, Justin Holland, and Kevin Bryson, Jr.; two grandmothers: Aretha Workman and Jackie Smith; three aunts: Cathy Workman, Andrea Workman and Jessica Cromer; two uncles: Eric Holland, and Anthony Smith; two nieces: Anahi Castrejon and Kinsley Pyles; one nephew, Kassius Martin, Jr; his stepfather, Kevin Bryson, Kevin Bryson, Sr.; a step-grandmother, Sharon Suber, a special friend, Jomel Moore; and a host of other relatives and friends who will miss him dearly.