Ms. Jennifer Irene Greene of Laurens, passed away on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at the Hospice House of Laurens County, in Clinton, S.C.
She is survived by one son, Robert Greene: three daughters, Lisa Greene , Sherri Greene, Sharon Greene; One brother, Albert L. Green; and two grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements for Ms. Jennifer Irene Greene are incomplete and will be announced at a later time by the Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens. The family is at the home of her daughter Lisa Greene 204 London Drive Laurens.