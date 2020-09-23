Jera-Michael Bagwell - Laurens

Jera-Michael Bagwell, 20, of 2242 Ekom Beach Rd. passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020.
Born in Greenwood, he was the son of Jameslarry Bagwell of Laurens and the late Michelle Taylor. He was the best brother one could ask for.
In addition to his father, he is survived by: his maternal great-grandfather, Gene Spoone of Gray Court; paternal grandparents, Kathy Bagwell of Laurens; maternal grandparents, Jerry and Freda Taylor of Laurens; brothers, Brandon Bagwell of Laurens and Zae Guera of Florida; sister Havanna Guerra of Florida; niece, Miley Bagwell of Laurens; aunt, Stacy Rice (Donny) of Laurens; and uncles, Aaron Bagwell and Eric Taylor both of Laurens.
In addition to his mother, he was predeceased by his paternal grandfather, Larry Bagwell.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, September 26, 2020, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel, conducted by Mr. Donny Ashmore with burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary one hour prior to the service.
The family will be at 193 Cochise Dr., Waterloo.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.