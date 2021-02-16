Jerri Hawkins Stoilkov - Inman

Jerri Hawkins Stoilkov, 75, of Inman and widow of Simeon B Stoilkov passed away Friday, February 12, 2021, at Hospice of the Carolina Foothills in Landrum surrounded by her family.
Born and raised in Laurens, Jerri was a dear friend to all she met and loved by many. She was a retired school teacher who adopted many children into her heart over the years.
She is survived by sisters, Mary Francis Murphy of Cross Anchor and Patsy Owens (David) of Laurens. In addition to her sisters, she is survived by many nieces and nephews including nieces, Katie Owens and Dessi Armstrong and a nephew, Simeon Stoilkov.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her parents, Grady and Mary Elizabeth Hawkins.
Graveside services will be Friday, February 19, 2021, at 2:00 PM at Forest Lawn Cemetery conducted in Laurens by Rev. J.D. Shiflet.
The family will receive friends at the cemetery immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Laurens County Humane Society in honor of her dog, Saint, renamed Margi, that she adopted from the shelter.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.