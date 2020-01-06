Jerry Corbett Cannon, age 87, widow of William “Bill” Simpson Cannon, III, and formerly of 204 Calvert Avenue died Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the Clinton Presbyterian Community.
She was born in St. Augustine, Fla., and was a daughter of the late Ralph L. Corbett, Sr. and Elizabeth Willis Corbett.
Mrs. Cannon was a retired educator, having taught at Thornwell and Clinton High School and was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Clinton.
She is survived by two sons, Colonel (Ret.) William “Corey” C. Cannon (Sue B. Cannon) of Clinton, and Colonel (Ret.) Lawrence A. “Larry” Cannon (Margaret W. Cannon) of Kathleen, Ga.; eight grandchildren, Eric C. Cannon (Kara), Katie V. Lawson (Anthony), Camryn C. Branham (Chris), Tommy H. Venable (Rachel), Ashley C. Brock (Riley), Alison C. Johnson, Thomas L. Cannon (Katie) and Harrison V. Cannon (Lynda); great-grandchildren, Ryan Cannon, Cooper Branham, Lucy Branham, Emma Lawson, Lily Brock, Corey Cannon, Evan Cannon, Perry Cannon, Morgan Johnson, Logan Johnson, Bethany Banks, Grayson Cannon; and her best friend and caregiver, Gwen Moses.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 11, at 4 p.m. at the Clinton Presbyterian Community Chapel. The family will greet friends following the service at the chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Clinton, P.O. Box 29, Clinton, S.C. 29325 or the Presbyterian Community Clinton, 801 Musgrove St., Clinton, S.C. 29325.
