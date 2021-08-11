Jerry Fred “Jabo” Laster, 76, of 275 Pilgrim Circle, and husband of Phyllis White Laster, passed away Sunday, August 8, 2021, at his home.
Born in Woodruff, he was a son of the late Bob and Annie Mae Gwinn Laster. Mr. Laster worked for Grinnell Fire Protection and later retired from International Fire Protection, having been an active member of the Local Union 669. A member of Laurens Second Baptist Church, he loved the “lake life.”
In addition to his wife, he is survived by: his children, Kelly Greene (Mike) of Roswell, GA, Robert Laster (Jennifer) of Cummings, GA, Brad Gaines (Tracie) of Sharpsburg, GA, and Bear Duncan (Angie) of Sharpsburg, GA; grandchildren, Sydney and Ryan Laster, Nathan and Kaylee Gaines, and Phoebe Duncan; sister, Judy Laster (Lindsey W. Edwards, Jr.) of Woodruff; sisters-in-law, Vickie Rich Augusto of Hampton, GA and Kay Adcock (Greg) of Social Circle, GA; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by: brothers, Don Laster, John Wayne Laster, Larry Laster, and Kent Laster; and sisters, Betty Strange and Loretta Stutts.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, August 14, 2021, at Second Baptist Church, conducted by Rev. J.D. Shiflet with burial in Greenhaven Memorial Gardens in Woodruff.
The family will receive friends at Second Baptist Church one hour before the service.
The family will be at the residence.
Memorials may be made to Second Baptist Church, 416 Fleming St. Laurens, SC 29360, or to Crescent Hospice, 305 W. Beltline Blvd., Anderson, SC 29625.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.