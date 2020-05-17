Mr. Jerry Lee Lindsey, age 61 of 305 Mill Street, Laurens, S.C. passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at the Prisma Health and Rehab in Greenville, S.C.
He is survived by, one daughter Kenya Robinson; three grandchildren; one great grandchild; three brothers, Milton Lindsey, Frankie Lindsey, Willie Lindsey, and one sister, Carrie Lindsey.
Gravesite services for Mr. Jerry Lee Lindsey will be held on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 12 noon at the Pleasantview Baptist Church in Gray Court, S.C. with Reverend Waddy Talley officiating. The family is at the home 305 Mill Street in Laurens.
The Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens is in charge of the arrangements.