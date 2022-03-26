ENOREE- Jerry Raymond Parrish, 86, of 177 Lanford Road went home to be with the Lord, Friday, March 25, 2022, at his home.
He was born April 16, 1935, in Spartanburg County to the late John W. and Allowee Simmons Parrish. He was a member of Patterson Chapel United Methodist Church and was a retired employee with Byars Machine Shop in Laurens. He was a member of Enoree Masonic Lodge #222 and was a Hejaz Shriner. Mr. Parrish served in Germany in the U.S. Army where he played baseball, he was inducted in the Woodruff Athletic Baseball Hall of fame at Woodruff High School. He was co-founder of the Lanford Community Center Gymnasium and Softball Field.
Surviving is his wife, Elsie Lancaster Parrish of the home; one daughter, Joye Staton (Tony) of Laurens; one son, Lee Parrish (Kim) of Hickory Tavern; stepdaughter, Denise Taylor (Steve) of Woodruff; 5 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his first wife, Loree Wilkie Parrish and a sister, Rita McSwain.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, March 27, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. at Patterson Chapel United Methodist Church, 135 Patterson Plant Road, Enoree by Rev. Kevin Bishop. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be held Saturday, March 26, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary, 257 North Main Street, Woodruff.
The family is at the residence.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Patterson Chapel United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 1643, Laurens, S.C. 29360.
