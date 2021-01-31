Mr. Jerry Q. Finley, age 78, of 943 Mt. Carmel Road, Gray Court, SC, passed away Friday, January 29, 2021.
Born in Greenville County, he was a son of the late Jessie Finley and Evelyn Starks Finley.
He is survived by his wife, Catherine S. Finley of the home; one son, Jarele Finley of California; two daughters, Tammy Finley Bailey of Simpsonville and Jerie Finley of Piedmont; one brother, Julius Finely of Simpsonville; two sisters, Mary Ann Turner of Greenville and Odessie Finley of Fountain Inn and one grandchild, Jafin Vance.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Beasley Funeral Home, Fountain Inn.