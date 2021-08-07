Mr. Jervoria Brandel Roberson was born on June 14, 1983, in Laurens County, South Carolina to James Roberson and the late Mary Pyles Simpson.
He attended the public schools of Laurens County, South Carolina where he was a graduate of the Clinton High School Class of 2001.
At an early age, he became a member of Zion Hill Baptist Church in Cross Hill, South Carolina.
Jervoria, or "BA" as he was lovingly called, was a member of the 705 Motorcycle Club. He loved riding his motorcycle, working on cars, and spending time with his family.
He was formerly employed for fifteen years at YangFeng Automotive Interiors in Fountain Inn, South Carolina.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Jessie and Georgia Mae Roberson; and his maternal grandmother, Ethel Mae Pyles.
On Monday, August 2, 2021, at his home in Laurens County, South Carolina, Mr. Jervoria B. Roberson departed this life and began his Eternal Rest at the age of thirty-eight.
In addition to his father, he leaves to cherish his precious memory one son, Jaiven Roberson; two daughters: Janyia Roberson and Jayvonia Roberson; one sister, Felicia Pyles; his maternal grandfather, Hilery Pyles; his fiance' , Whitney Brown; a special niece reared in the home, Jaleia Richey; his stepfather, Derrick Simpson; twelve aunts; eleven uncles; and a host of other relatives and friends.