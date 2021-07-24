Mr. Jesse E. Adkison, age 75, passed away Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at Prisma Health of Laurens County, in Clinton, S.C.
He is survived by two daughters, Andrea Sabrina (Derrick) Gibson, Orlane Shantell Golden; one son, Gerald Adkison; a host of grandchildren; one brother, Willie (Teresa) Adkison; and two sisters, Flossie M Ross, and Mary Ann Harper.
Funeral arrangements for Mr. Jesse E. Adkison, will be held on Monday, July 26, 2021 at 1p.m at the C.D. Beasley Memorial Chapel of the Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens with Reverend Henry Barksdale officiating, Reverend C.C Evans presiding.
The Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens is in charge of the arrangements. The Family is at the home of his sister, Mrs. Mary A. Harper of 122 Moreland Ave., Laurens, S.C.