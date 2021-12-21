Jessie James Spafford, age 41, of Laurens and husband of Tracy Lynn Reynolds Spafford who were married July 9, 2002, passed away Monday, December 20, 2021, at PRISMA Healthcare Laurens County Hospital.
Jessie was born, January 15, 1980, in San Luis Obispo, CA, to Richard Galon Spafford and Terri McCormac Spafford. He loved his three ‘fur babies’ and worked in the audit garage at ZF Transmissions.
In addition to his wife and parents, Jessie is survived by brothers, Joseph Lee Spafford of Hayden, ID and Joshua Beal of Oregon; father-in-law, Wayne “Oldman” Reynolds; mother-in-law, Toni Reynolds “Mama”; and brothers-in-law, Robert Reynolds (Kacy) and Mikel Reynolds.
The family stated, “Jessie was a ‘heck’ of a fine fellow”!
There will be no services at this time.
Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.