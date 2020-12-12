Jessie Lorene Barbery Craven - Clinton

Jessie Lorene Barbery Craven, 80, of Clinton, SC and wife of the late Luther Jesse Craven passed away Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at Hospice of Laurens County Hospice House.
Born in Birmingham, AL, she was a daughter of the late Charlie Barbery and the late Jenun Counts Barbery Milam. Mrs. Craven was a former employee of Palmetto Spinning in Laurens and retired from Caring Hands. Mrs. Craven was a loving mother and grandmother.
She is survived by: children, Betty Craven and Johnny Craven of Clinton, Danny Craven (Lonna) of Waterloo and Nancy Crowder (Thomas) of Laurens; grandchildren, Roger Craven, Angel Craven, JJ Craven (Summer), Tara Harvley, Ashley Harvley, TJ Crowder (Anna), Adrienne Lyda (Chris) and KK Craven; she is also survived by numerous great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a son, Stanley Craven and daughter-in-law Lisa Craven, a brother, Lester Barbery and three great-grandchildren, Madison Craven, Otis Lyda and Hudson Lyda.
A graveside service will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, December 12, 2020, at Highland Home Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will be at their respective homes.
The family will receive friends at the cemetery immediately following the graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Laurens County, PO Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325 or to The Alzheimer’s Association, 225 North Michigan Ave, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
