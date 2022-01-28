Ms. Jessie Mae Wright, age 74 0f 219 Independence Avenue, Apt #284, Laurens, SC, passed away on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at the Greenville Memorial Hospital in Greenville, SC.
She is survived by two sons, Mr. Curtis B. Wright and Mr. John W. Wright, two daughters, Ms. Tammy P. Wright-Johnson and Ms. Shirley D. Wright, ten grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements for Ms. Jessie Mae Wright are incomplete and will be announced at a later date by the Beasley Funeral of Laurens, SC. The family is at the home at 219 Independence Avenue, Apt#284, Laurens, S.C. The Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens is in charge of the arrangements.