Jettie (Fant) Payne - Joanna

Mrs. Jettie Fant Payne, age 61, of Joanna, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at Hospice Care of Greenwood in Greenwood, South Carolina. She was born September 10, 1959, a daughter to James Willie Fant and Pastor Willie Davenport Fant in Newberry County, South Carolina.
Mrs. Payne was a member of the Miracle C.O.G.I.C. in Clinton, South Carolina, as well as, a diligent Care Provider for Care By Generation Home Care in Chapin, South Carolina.
She leaves to cherish her loving memories to her husband, Charlie Payne; her mother Pastor Willie Davenport Fant of Joanna, South Carolina; her God-Daughter, Dynasti Davis of Joanna, South Carolina; her special sisters, Sharon Suber of Clinton, South Carolina, Janet Williams of New Jersey, Lydia Wise of Newberry, South Carolina; two grandchilden, other relatives and friends.