Jim “Jimmy” Bickley, 63 age, widower of Carlene Bickley, passed away Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at his home.
He was born on May 30, 1957 in Columbia, SC and was a son of the late J.W. Bickley and Sarah Bickley. He was retired from Carolina Convenience and was a former employee of Smile Gas.
Mr. Bickley is survived by his sons, Cory Bickley (Andrea) of Prosperity, SC and Blake Bickley (Corina) of Pomaria, SC; his daughters, Hanna Bickley (Cai) of Newberry and Lena Moody (Brett) of Lexington, SC; and his grandchildren, James Bickley, Wyatt Bickley, Jackson Mallios, and Ariana Moody.
In addition to his wife and his parents he is predeceased by his son, Collin Bickley.
The family will be planning a service at a later date, details to be forth coming.
