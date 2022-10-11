Jimmie McCullough Keller, 98, passed away into the arms of Jesus on Monday, October 10, 2022, at Martha Franks Retirement Community, Laurens, South Carolina.
Born in Carbon Hill, Alabama on July 16, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Jesse and Cassie McCullough. She met and married the love of her life, Fred S. Keller. After 5 years of marriage, God called them into the ministry where they served churches in Kentucky, Alabama, California, Georgia, South Dakota, and South Carolina. Jimmie worked alongside her husband in serving others and prided herself in being a minister’s wife. She was a member of First Baptist Laurens.
Throughout her life, Jimmie held a strong faith and deep love for her family and friends. Her love for life and Jesus was contagious and so was her laughter. She had a true compassion for others and took great pleasure in helping someone in need. She taught Sunday school for years, sang in the choir, and had a passion for missions. She was an executive secretary for many years before retiring. Jimmie loved working in the yard, cooking, sewing, shopping with her girls, and playing with the grandkids. Most of all she loved Jesus.
Jimmie is predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Fred S. Keller.
Survivors include: daughter, Marsha Huguley (Bobby) of Myrtle Beach, their children Paul and Andrea, and their six grandchildren; daughter, Julie Cox (Tom) of Greenwood, Indiana, their son, Mark, their granddaughter, Rachel, and their five great-grandchildren; and a sister, Flo.
A celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, October 17, 2022, at Martha Franks Rasor Chapel with the Rev. Bobby Huguley officiating. The family will greet friends immediately following the service.
The family would like to thank all the staff of Martha Franks for all the tender loving care given to Jimmie for the past 12 years. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Martha Franks Retirement Community, 1 Martha Franks Drive, Laurens, SC 29360.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.