Jimmy David Johnson, age 65, of 12743 Highway 25, and husband of Deborah Joy Cromer Johnson, passed away on Monday, January 25, 2021, at his home.
Born in Gray Court he was a son of Peggy Ramsey Johnson and the late Charles Johnson. He was formerly a sawmill operator and was in the construction industry.
In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by: children, Jeremy Johnson of Laurens a stepdaughter, Brandi Leckliter Mendoza of Greenwood; a step son, Cecil Leckliter of Greenwood three grandchildren; a godson, Ryan Johnson; a sister, Ruby Norman, brothers, Paul Johnson, Ronnie Johnson and James “Whitey” Johnson; friends, Steven Johnson (Dora Gordon) of Ware Shoals, Ronnie Johnson of Ware Shoals, Jimmy Johnson of Waterloo, and Stanley Johnson of Ware Shoals; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00PM, Friday, January 29, 2021, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel conducted by Rev. Ben Rumph.
The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends immediately following the memorial service.
Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75231.
