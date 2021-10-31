Jimmy Knight, age 75, passed away Friday October 29, 2021 at Self Regional Medical Center.
He was born in Greenville, SC and was the son of the late Groce Ezell and Nannie Kate Garrett Knight.
Mr. Knight was retired from Boiler Tube of America, a former employee of BF Shaw and a US Army Veteran of Vietnam.
Mr. Knight is survived by his daughters, Brook Knight of Laurens and Brenda Lee of Whitmire; his brothers, Joey Knight of Fountain Inn and David Knight of Gaston; his sisters, Conney Hairston of Clinton, Peggy Vaughn of Gray Court, Sandra Livingston of Newberry; and his granddaughter, Dakota Lee of Whitmire.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife Linda P. Knight and 2 sisters, Patsy Poythress and Linda Vaughn.
Graveside funeral services will be held Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Forest Lawn Cemetery, officiated by Rev. JD Putman. The family will receive friends following the service.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, P.O. Box 1000 Dept 142, Memphis, TN,38148-0142, (donors@stjude.org)