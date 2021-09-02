Mr. Jimmy Lee Lindsey, age 66, of 491 Georgia Acres Road, Gray Court, passed away, Monday, August 30, 2021 at his home.
Born in Laurens County, he was a son of the late Jimmy Lindsey and Carrie Anderson Lindsey. He is survived by his wife, Rena Lindsey of the home; three sons, Jimmy Earl Lindsey of Gray Court, Ricky Lee Neal and Tracy Mitchell of Greenville; one daughter, Latoya Robinson of Laurens; three brothers, Milton Lindsey of Gray Court, Frankie Lindsey and Willie Lindsey of Greenville; one sister, Carrie Lindsey of Greenville; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Beasley Funeral Home, Fountain Inn. The family is at the home.