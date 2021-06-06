Jimmy McBride "Buddy" Hudson - Laurens

Jimmy McBride “Buddy” Hudson, 86, of Laurens and husband of the late Emmie Nabors Hudson passed away Friday, June 4, 2021, at Martha Franks Retirement Community.
Born in Laurens, he was a son of the late E.K. and Nellie Burley Hudson. A U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War, Mr. Hudson retired from the Laurens Police Department and also Michelin Research. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Laurens, the Kyzar Sunday School Class and where he served as class treasurer and was active with CWAs where he served as a driver to many events. A Mason, Mr. Hudson was also a former member of the Martha Franks Singers.
He is survived by: a daughter, Lynda Hudson Workman (Steve) of Clinton; grandchildren, Brady Cox and Kayli Smith (Timbo); great grandchildren, Taylor Jacks, Riley Jacks and Emmie Smith; sisters-in-law, Lena Hudson and Mary Joyce Hudson; and special friends, Lois Revis and Peter Moon.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by a daughter, Jane Hudson Jacks; grandson, Kyle Jacks; sisters, Viola Ivey, Elizabeth “Lib” Riddle, Thelma Hardy and Mary Ann Neal; and brothers, E.K. Hudson, Jr., Tracy Hudson and Tom Hudson.
Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at First Baptist Church of Laurens conducted by Rev. Tommy Cox and Rev. Adair Rogers with burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery with Military Honors.
The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
The family will be at Buddy’s home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 300 West Main, Laurens, SC 29360 or to Laurens Memorial Home, 3744 Torrington Road, Laurens, SC 29360.
