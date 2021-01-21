Jimmy Wayne Johnson, age 77, passed away Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at the Laurens County Memorial Hospital.
He was born on October 11, 1943 in Newberry, SC and was a son of the late Clarence Lee Johnson and Maggie Lillian Banks Johnson.
He is survived by his daughter, Lisa Johnson Davis of Laurens; his two grandsons, Allen and Tyler Davis; and his stepdaughter, Betty Jo Burns; and special niece, Erin Baisden.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his six brothers.
Funeral Services will be held Sunday, January 24, 2021 at 2 PM Gray Funeral Home of Clinton Chapel.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Sharon United Methodist Church of Kinards, c/o Joyce Crouch, 110 Crouch Drive, Kinards, SC 29355.