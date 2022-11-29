Joan Arsi Makocy - Laurens

Joan Arsi Makocy, age 90, of Laurens and wife of the late Zoltan A. Makocy, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Cliffside, NJ, she was a daughter of the late Michele and Vittoria Belvedere Arsi. Mrs. Makocy was a retired bank teller having worked at Southern Bank, First Union and Palmetto Bank. She was a devoted member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Joan loved to cook but baking was her gift that she loved to share with family and friends.
She is survived by: her children, Kevin L. Makocy (Kathleen) of Boiling Springs and Jamie L. Donald (Bill) of Laurens; grandchildren, Michele Johnson (Jeff), Zoltan T. Makocy (Dyanna), Kristopher Makocy, Kevin Makocy, Jr. (Emily), Heather P. Wallace, Cathy Clay (Stanley) and Cindy Donald; great grandchildren, Witt Dickens, Hayes Dickens, Leira Johnson, Edie Johnson, Abby Makocy, Zoltan “Zee” Makocy, Nora Makocy, Will Makocy, Elijah Wallace, Tray Donald, Malik Donald, Alexus Clay, Aliyah Clay, Sara Miller, Sadie Miller, and Sawyer Miller; and two great-great grandchildren, Maddie and Kaydance Donald; brothers, Dominic Arsi (Marie) of Ellenton, FL; sister, Theresa Lopez (Frank) of Toms River, NJ; several special nieces and nephews; and two special friends, Judy Cauble and Brenda Douglas.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a son Zoltan M. “Zoli” Makocy, grandchild, Kristin Lynn Makocy, sister Mary Lopez and brothers Frank Arsi and Joseph Arsi
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel conducted by Rev. Chris Sullivan with entombment to follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery Mausoleum. The family will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary one hour prior to the service.
The family will be at the home of Jamie Donald, 1280 Wilson Drive, Laurens.
Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude’s Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.